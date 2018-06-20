Robert De Niro's Broadway musical disrupted by Trump supporter

Several photos tweeted by theatergoers showed a man in the front row holding up a large Trump 2020 "Keep America Great" banner

Robert De Niro

Veteran actor Robert De Niro's Broadway musical "A Bronx Tale" was briefly disrupted by an audience member, who held up a banner supporting US President Donald Trump. The incident happened when the curtain call began on the Broadway musical, which De Niro co-directed with four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks. Several photos tweeted by theatergoers showed a man in the front row holding up a large Trump 2020 "Keep America Great" banner.

"The times we live in. At the end of 'A Bronx Tale', a man turned around and faced the audience to show us how big of a pair he has. He was escorted shortly after. It's sad that people can't enjoy a beautiful show and embrace its unifying message without politicising it," wrote a user who attended the show. According to TMZ, the 74-year0old actor was not present during the protest.

The incident comes days after De Niro, who has been a vocal critic of the president, had dropped an F-bomb in his Tony Awards speech to call out Trump. He had received a standing ovation for using the expletive, which the audience at home was unable to hear as the CBS network had beeped it out.

Trump had hit back at De Niro, saying he had received too many shots to his head, in a sly reference to the actor's various boxing-related films such as "Raging Bull", "Hands of Stone", "Grudge Match" and "Night in The City". Trump had also dubbed the actor as a "very low IQ individual".

