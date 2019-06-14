Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo wish Chris Evans on his birthday

hollywood

Here's how Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo wished their Avengers: Endgame co-star Chris Evans

Robert Downey Jr and Mark Ruffalo

As Chris Evans turns a year older today, Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo extended their wishes to Steve Rogers aka Captain America.

Downey Jr. comes up with witty captions for his social media posts. Not sparing Evans with yet another comic caption, Downey Jr. shared a gif on Twitter and wished his co-star by writing, "Happy birthday to America's ass. The world's a better place, and I owe you a kiss on the cheek!"

Happy birthday to America's ass. The world's a better place, and I owe you a kiss on the cheek! @ChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/iCFRSu0DIH — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) June 13, 2019

While Ruffalo, who plays Hulk in the Avengers franchise, posted a picture of himself with Evans from the sets on Twitter and wished him affectionately. "Happiest of birthdays to the fantastic Chris Evans. Love you, Bro. Always there when you need him. Wishing you all the best today!" he tweeted.

Calling him a gem, Evans replied to Ruffalo's wish, "Awwww, buddy. You're a gem."

Happiest of birthdays to the fantastic @ChrisEvans ðÂÂ¥³ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ Love you, Bro. Always there when you need him. Wishing you all the best today! pic.twitter.com/WJT2kbudN5 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) June 13, 2019

Evans, Downey Jr., and Ruffalo were last seen in the last in the Avengers franchise, 'Avengers: Endgame', which marked the end of the Marvel Cinematic Universe which comprises 22-films including 'Spider-man: Homecoming' and the recently released 'Captain Marvel'.

While fans won't get to witness Evans as Captain America anymore, they can see him next in Antoine Fuqua's 'Infinite', releasing next year on August 7.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates