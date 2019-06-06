Robert Downey Jr. announces new project dedicated to the environment

hollywood

Robert Downey Jr didn't reveal more details about the project. According to him, artificial intelligence is one of the most significant technological advancements, which he says provides some hope that something can be done to protect the environment

Robert Downey Jr. will soon launch an organisation that uses advanced technologies to protect the environment. The actor announced this at the Amazon's Re: Mars conference in Las Vegas, where he was the keynote speaker.

"Between robotics and nanotechnology, we could clean up the planet significantly, if not totally, in 10 years," Variety quoted Downey Jr. as saying. He also joked: "God I love experts. They're like Wikipedia with character defects." The Endgame actor made the announcement after a more than 20-minute discussion on artificial intelligence.

However, the actor didn't reveal more details about the project. According to Downey Jr., artificial intelligence is one of the most significant technological advancements, which he says provides some hope that something can be done to protect the environment.

Admitting that he has contributed his part to save the climate and environment, the actor said, "I have this quiet sense of crisis. I'm a one-man carbon footprint nightmare colossus."

The Ironman actor's inclination to AI is evident from the artificial intelligence docu-series that he announced last year and has been producing it with his wife and producer Susan Downey. The series is focused on seeing the impact of AI on the lives of people.

