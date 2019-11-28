Robert Downey Jr. on Dolittle Character Posters is as funny as he can get

Robert Downey Jr. shared a series of character posters from his upcoming film Dolittle, and they will surely make you laugh out loud. He not only introduced the 'zoo' characters but also revealed the voiceover artists along with it.

In the trailer, Downey Jr. takes the centre stage as he embarks on an adventurous journey to save the young Queen of England. Later, when the young queen (Jessie Buckley) falls gravely ill, a reluctant Dolittle is forced to set sail on an epic adventure to a mythical island in search of a cure, regaining his wit and courage as he crosses old adversaries and discovers wondrous creatures.

Director Stephen Gaghan has helmed the project with Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Susan Downey, the film's producers. The flick also features an ensemble star cast that includes Antonio Banderas and Michael Sheen in addition to voice actors Tom Holland, Ralph Fiennes, Emma Thompson, Octavia Spencer, and Kumail Nanjiani. On Sunday, the actor shared the poster of the upcoming adventure fantasy. Take a look at the posters here:

The film underwent several changes in the recent months where the Universal Pictures renamed the flick 'Dolittle' in place of its original title 'The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle.' The date of the film's release was also pushed forward from April 12 this year to January 17, 2020. The film is executive produced by Downey Jr., Sarah Bradshaw and Zachary Roth.

