Robert Downey Jr.: People fall apart in transitions between one phase to another

Fans are yet to move on from Robert Downey Jr's departure as IronMan/Tony Stark, but the Hollywood star is already looking forward to the next phase of his life. Downey Jr, who featured as the superhero in the first Marvel film "Iron Man" (2008), went on to play the part in nine Marvel Studios movies, including this year's "Avengers: Endgame", which marked the end of his character arc.

"I have not been forced to explore the new frontier of what is my creative and personal life after this. It's always good to get ahead of where you are about to be.

"If you put eyes on 'that's going to be a big turn down there, spring of '19,' I better start psychically getting on top of that... It's always in the transitions between one phase and the next phase that people fall apart," Downey Jr said in an interview with "Off Camera with Sam Jones".

From one beloved character, the 54-year-old actor is moving on to two iconic parts--he will play Dr Dolittle in "The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle" and reprise his role as Sherlock Holmes in the third installment of the franchise.

