Robert Downey Jr.'s Dolittle to release in India on this date

Updated: Dec 07, 2019, 08:23 IST | IANS | Mumbai

After the Iron Man and Avengers, another film of Robert Downey Jr. to arrive in India with a bang.

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Robert Downey Jr.
Actor Robert Downey Jr.'s Dolittle, which is a remake of the 1998 film, Dr. Dolittle, is set to release in India on January 17, 2020, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Directed by Stephen Gaghan, Dolittle is the classic tale of the man who could talk to animals. It will release in India on the same day as the US.

After losing his wife seven years earlier, the eccentric Dr. John Dolittle (Downey), famed doctor and veterinarian of Queen Victoria's England, shuts himself away behind the high walls of Dolittle Manor with only his menagerie of exotic animals for company.

But when the young queen falls gravely ill, a reluctant Dolittle is forced to set sail on an epic adventure to a mythical island in search of a cure, regaining his wit and courage as he crosses old adversaries and discovers wondrous creatures. The movie will be brought to the country by Universal Pictures International India.

