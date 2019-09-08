Robert Downey Jr's Instagram account gets hacked

Robert Downey Jr revealed that his Instagram account was hacked and has now been restored. The Iron Man star asked his fans to steer clear from any posts being made on his page.

"I'm sorry to say my Instagram has been compromised... Please steer clear for the time being until it's sorted. Thank you all. I love you 3000," Downey Jr posted on Twitter.

The hacked account shared ads for free iPhones, Playstation, and Amazon gift cards. On Saturday, Downey Jr announced that he has regained access to his page. The actor shared a picture of the villain of Avengers: Age of Ultron, which read "Pardon my interruption..."

