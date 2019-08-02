Robert F. Kennedy's 22-year-old granddaughter Saoirse passes away after overdose

international

Saoirse Kennedy was taken to Cape God Hospital in Hyannis where she was pronounced dead.

Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter died on Thursday afternoon after she suffered an apparent overdose at Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port, Mass, as said by two people close to the family.

The deceased, Saoirse Kennedy Hill, 22, was the daughter of Courtney Kennedy Hill. According to her family friends, she was at the compound where her grandmother Ethel Kennedy lives. Emergency responders were called at the same place on Thursday afternoon. She was taken to Cape God Hospital in Hyannis where she was pronounced dead.

According to the New York Times, the statement by Kennedy family says, "Our hearts are shattered by the loss of our beloved Saoirse. Her life was filled with hope, promise and love."

Ethel Kennedy, 91, Robert F. Kennedy’s widow said, "The world is a little less beautiful today."

While she was at college, she wrote about her struggles with depression and mental illness for the student newspaper.

On another note, many other Kennedys have died young or in accidents including David Anthony Kennedy who was Ms Kennedy Hill’s uncle. He struggled with drug and alcohol addiction and was found dead in a hotel named Palm Bleach, Fla in the year 1984.

Robert Francis Kennedy was an American politician and lawyer who served as the United States Attorney General from 1961 to September 1964. He was also a US Senator from January 1965 until he was assassinated in 1968.

