Robert Lewandowski scores 200th Bundesliga goal

football

Lewandowski marked the milestone in style, chipping Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Buerki and volleying into the open net to score Bayern's second goal of the evening and reach his own double centur

Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski became only the fifth player in history to score 200 Bundesliga goals during Saturday's emphatic 5-0 win over his former club Borussia Dortmund.

Lewandowski marked the milestone in style, chipping Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Buerki and volleying into the open net to score Bayern's second goal of the evening and reach his own double century. He added another in the 89th minute, taking his tally to 201.

"I never thought I would score so many goals in the Bundesliga," the Polish striker told Sky. "I still remember my first one very well." Lewandowski's first Bundesliga goal came for Dortmund against Schalke back in 2010. His brace on Saturday means he is now the fifth most prolific player in German league history. He is just 19 goals off former Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes, who is third in the all-time list. "I'm not too far away from Jupp's mark," he told Sky with a grin.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates