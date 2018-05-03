Robert Mueller team floated possible subpoena for Donald Trump: Attorney
The US president was warned he might be forced to testify as part of the Russia probe, reports say
Donal Trump
The special counsel leading the Russia investigation raised the prospect in March of issuing a grand jury subpoena for President Donald Trump, his former attorney has said, confirming that investigators have floated the extraordinary idea of forcing a sitting president to testify under oath.
Attorney John Dowd said that special counsel Robert Mueller's team broached the subject during a meeting with Trump's legal team while they were negotiating the terms of a possible interview with the president.
Robert Mueller. Pics/AFP
It was not immediately clear in what context the possibility of a subpoena was raised or how serious Mueller's prosecutors were about the move. Mueller is probing not only Russian election interference and possible coordination with Trump associates but possible obstruction of justice by Trump.
Dowd's comments come more than a month after he resigned from the legal team, and they provide a new window into the nature of the Trump lawyers' interactions with the special counsel, whom the president has increasingly tried to undermine through public attacks.
Tweet talk
Donald J Trump @realDonaldTrump
'There was no Collusion (it is a Hoax) and there is no Obstruction of Justice (that is a setup & trap)'
'Trump's attacks on FBI make US less safe'
Donald Trump's political attacks on the FBI make America less safe because they undermine public confidence that the bureau is an “honest, competent and independent” institution, fired director James Comey said.
'Trump dictated his own health report'
A 2015 doctor's note describing Donald Trump's health as “astonishingly excellent” was dictated by Trump himself, according to the doctor who signed the note. Dr Harold Bornstein, described in the note as Trump's physician “since 1980”, told CNN on Tuesday that he did not write the letter. “He dictated that whole letter. I didn't
write that letter,” Bornstein said.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever