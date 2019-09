Robert Mugabe, longstanding dictator of Zimbabwe, dies at 95

Robert Mugabe, then President of Zimbabwe waits to address the United Nations General Assembly General Debate at the United Nations in New York. Pic/ AFP

Zimbabwe's revolutionary leader and long-time dictator Robert Mugabe has died in Singapore aged 95 on Friday, according to President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Mugabe, who served as Prime Minister of Zimbabwe from 1980 to 1987, was dethroned in a military coup in November 2017, was hospitalized in Singapore for health issues since April and passed away at a hospital in Singapore, reported CNN.

"It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe's founding father and former President,' tweeted Mnangagwa.

"Cde Mugabe was an icon of liberation, a pan-Africanist who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people. His contribution to the history of our nation and continent will never be forgotten. May his soul rest in eternal peace," he added.

The former political prisoner turned guerrilla leader stormed to power in the 1980 elections after a mounting rebellion and economic sanctions forced the Rhodesian government to the negotiating table. Mugabe - who notoriously said that "only God" could ever remove him from office - was removed from power by then vice-president Emmerson Mnangagwa to make way for his wife, Grace.

The proposal to impeach the strongman was drafted by Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF), which had earlier expelled Mugabe from the party - the same party that Mugabe led from the forefront for more than two decades.

