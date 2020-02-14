Robert Pattinson as Batman: Matt Reeves shares first look of the caped crusader

The new Batman movie is already in production, there were a lot of speculations regarding the look of the new caped crusader. On Thursday (local time), director Matt Reeves took to his Twitter and Instagram accounts to share the first look of Robert Pattinson as the Batman.

In what appears to be a camera look test, we see Robert Pattinson in the new Bat-suit appearing out from a red-tinted background with enigmatic music playing to its crescendo. He hashtagged the video as #TheBatman #CameraTest. Here's the video:

The director also put another post, where he credited the cinematographer and the composer, Greig Fraser and Michael Giacchino respectively.

A host of iconic characters are set to feature in this new take of Batman by Matt Reeves, Zoe Kravitz will play Catwoman/Selina Kyle, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon of the Gotham City P.D. Colin Farrell as Penguin/Oswald Cobblepot and Paul Dano to feature as Edward Nashton/Riddler. Andy Serkis will be playing Alfred Pennyworth.



The new Bat logo. Picture courtesy/Matt Reeves' Twitter account

The film is being billed as a grounded take on the Dark Knight and will feature many of Batman's villains. Reeves is directing from his own script. He is also attached to produce with Dylan Clark. The Batman will hit the screens on June 25, 2021.

