Robert Pattinson confirmed as new Batman

Robert Pattinson

After months of speculations, actor Robert Pattinson has been officially confirmed to play the caped crusader Batman.

Other names floating for the role in "The Batman" included Armie Hammer, Nicholas Hoult and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, but Warner Bros announced that "Twilight" fame actor signed a deal to be a part of the project, reports variety.com.

Pattinson, who is known for his role of a vampire, will be the youngest actor to play Batman. He is 33.

Director Matt Reeves' "The Batman" is expected to go on floors this summer. Reeves, the filmmaker behind the last two "Planet of the Apes" sequels, took over directing duties from Ben Affleck in January 2017.

Affleck starred as Batman in two titles directed by Zack Snyder: 2016's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and 2017's "Justice League".

Reeves will produce the film with his "Planet of the Apes"" collaborator Dylan Clark.

"The Batman" is slated to release in 2021.

