Robert Pattinson excited to play 'funny psychopath'

Robert Pattinson

Actor Robert Pattinson, who has made a name for himself by playing sullen and dark characters, will soon be seen in a comedy titled "Damsel". He says it was fun playing a character like this after all the serious characters he has essayed for so long. "It was really fun. I really wanted to do one for ages. I mean, I've played a lot of serious psychopaths so I thought I would play a funny psychopath," Pattinson told etonline.com.

On his career till date, Pattinson says he has had a fun ride. "The whole ride's been really great. I've just been incredibly lucky in my career and my life. I'm really appreciative of everything," he said. Magnolia Pictures will release "Damsel" on June 22.

