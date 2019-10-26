Robert Pattinson gets vocal about his escapades in The Lighthouse

Actor Robert Pattinson who is playing the role of Ephraim Winslow in the latest release 'The Lighthouse' opened up about the famous "ferocious masturbation scene" and how the actor will never forget it. As it turns out, fans love to read about his sexual escapades, something that the actor is well aware of. "I do find it quite entertaining," Pattinson told the Los Angeles Times. "It definitely gets people talking about the film," reported E-News.

Although, it's unclear that the buzz about the beginning scene of the film will turn into ticket sales, the 33-year-old actor laughs and said, "The other day, I was saying to A24, 'I'm not sure how successful I am at doing this promotional stuff.'" This keenness from the public was quite contrary to the reaction he received from the director Robert Eggers when they started filming the very first scene of the flick.

He previously said the director seemed to be a "little in shock" after the first take, but never said anything, which made him think, "O.K., cool, I didn't get told to stop, so I'll keep going in that direction.'" Therefore, now one could almost say that Pattinson has mastered his ability to pleasure himself while on camera. 'The Lighthouse' will be the fourth time that he's masturbated for a movie, something he's said he "realized when he did it the fourth time."

He did the deed in films like 'High Life,' 'Damsel,' 'The Devil All the Time and' and now 'The Lighthouse.' Robert doesn't see himself giving up on the more unconventional roles though. The 'Twilight' star said that he enjoys playing strange characters, because he thinks, "the only reason you'd want to play a good guy all the time is because you're desperately ashamed of what you're doing in real life, whereas if you're a pretty normal person, the most fun part of doing movies is that you can explore the more grotesque or naughty sides of your psyche in a somewhat safe environment."

He cheekily added, "And it's always more fun if you're shocking the people in the room."

