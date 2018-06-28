Robert Pattinson to be honoured at Karlovy Vary International Film Festival

Robert Pattinsons latest film Damsel, directed by David and Nathan Zellner and also starring Mia Wasikowska, will also be screened at the festival

Actor Robert Pattinson will be bestowed with the prestigious President's Award at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival The 32-year-old actor, best known for the Twilight franchise and Safdie Brothers' Good Time, will receive the award at the closing ceremony of the 53rd edition of the festival, which is held annually in Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic in July.

"British actor Robert Pattinson will be a special guest at the closing ceremony of this year's Karlovy Vary International Film Festival," the festival organisers said in a statement.

"During the evening ceremony, Pattinson will receive the festival President's Award, which is presented to outstanding personalities of world cinema," it added. Pattinson's latest film Damsel, directed by David and Nathan Zellner and also starring Mia Wasikowska, will also screen at the festival.

