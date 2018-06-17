Robert Pattinson: Twilight was a massive turning point in my life

Robert Pattinson, who became an overnight sensation alongside Kristen Stewart after the vampire love story hit theaters, says the movie also made him consider acting as a full-time profession

Robert Pattinson says his role of Edward Cullen in the Twilight series was a huge turning point in his life. The British actor, who became an overnight sensation alongside Kristen Stewart after the vampire love story hit theatres, says the movie also made him consider acting as a full-time profession.

"It was really, really fun. It was a massive turning point in my life. I had an entirely different life after. I wasn't entirely sure I was going to be an actor until after that movie so I'll always appreciate it," Pattinson told E! News.

When asked how life now compares with the Twilight years, Robert Pattinson said, "It's a lot less stressful. And in terms of the work I'm doing now, it feels more honest and authentic. I used to be treated like a baby bird that needed to be protected from the outside world and I hated that".

The 32-year-old actor was speaking on the sidelines of a promotional event of his latest film Damsel. "Damsel" is set to be released on June 22.

