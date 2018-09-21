Robert Redford: Statement on retirement was a mistake

hollywood

Robert Redford who had earlier revealed that he might take retirement after The Old Man and the Gun, now thinks his statement was a mistake

Robert Redford

Veteran actor and director Robert Redford, who had earlier revealed that he might take retirement after "The Old Man and the Gun", now thinks his statement was a "mistake". In an interview to variety.com, the 82-year-old actor has said that he never should have stated that his last film would be the upcoming crime-comedy.

Redford said: "That was a mistake. I should never have said that. If I'm going to retire, I should just slip quietly away from acting, but I shouldn't be talking about it because I think it draws too much attention in the wrong way. I want to be focused on this film and the cast."

Asked to clarify if this is not his final film, Redford responded by saying: "I'm not answering that."

"Keep the mystery alive," he added. Redford made his Hollywood debut in 1959 in "Tall Story" and hit the small screen with various roles in 1960.

Over his 60 years long career in Hollywood, Redford has earned two Oscars, six Golden Globes, and one BAFTA, among several other accolades.

