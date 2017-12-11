Robert Vadra congratulates Rahul Gandhi, says a proud moment for family

Vadra said: "Your remarkable presence and an easy connect with the people touches every heart that beats for the nation."

Congress President-elect Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law Robert Vadra on Monday congratulated him on becoming the party chief and said it is the "dawn of a new era" and a "proud moment for all in the family".

Robert Vadra

"My best wishes to @OfficeOfRG on becoming @INCIndia President," Vadra tweeted. He also uploaded a Facebook post on Twitter in which he said: "Heartiest congratulations to Rahul Gandhi on becoming the Congress President. It's a dawn of a new era!!"

"Rahul, it's a proud moment for all of us in the family... we are all sure that you will take the legacy of Nehruji, Indiraji, and your father (Rajiv Gandhi) ahead in the right direction," he added.

Vadra said: "Your remarkable presence and an easy connect with the people touches every heart that beats for the nation. All the best for the new beginning."