Robert Vadra files anticipatory bail plea in Delhi court

A Businessman Robert Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday filed for an anticipatory bail plea in connection with a money laundering case at Delhi's Patiala House court.

The plea filed before CBI special judge Arvind Kumar is scheduled to up for hearing on Saturday.

On January 11, a Delhi court had granted interim protection from arrest to Manoj Arora, an alleged close aide of businessman Robert Vadra, in connection with a money laundering case against him.

The Patiala House Court also ordered Arora to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday and join the investigation.

On January 5, the ED had moved Delhi's Patiala House Court seeking the issuance of an open-ended non-bailable warrant against Arora.

The agency had alleged that Arora indulged in money laundering practices and did not appear for hearing despite repeated summons.

In its plea, the ED claimed that Arora arranged funds for Vadra's undeclared assets overseas. It further alleged that the proceeds of crime were used to channelise funds from the UAE. The ED had also sought a red corner notice to prevent Arora from fleeing India.

