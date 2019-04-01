Robert Vadra gets bail in money laundering case

national

A court on Monday granted bail to Robert Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, in a money laundering case.

Hearing a case related to Vadra's ownership of overseas assets worth 1.9 million pounds and entities to evade tax, Special Judge Arvind Kumar allowed his anticipatory bail plea.

The Enforcement Directorate, which had questioned Vadra several times, opposed the plea, saying his custodial interrogation was necessary for the probe.

