Robert Vadra poses with flag sellers on Independence Day during morning workout

Robert Vadra, who is known as a fitness enthusiast, during his morning cycle ride posed with the children selling flags on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day today

Robert Vadra poses with flag sellers on Independence Day during his morning workout. Pic/Robert Vadra Facebook

New Delhi [India]: On the occasion of Independence Day, Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra, who is known as a fitness enthusiast posed with the children selling flags on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day on August 15, 2019. The incident happened during his morning cycle ride.

In a Facebook post, Vadra shared pictures with the caption, "My early morning independently cycling on Independence Day and meeting with people who need the affection and caring, got swamped with children and received many Flags of all sizes, on the journey." In the pictures, the businessman is seen enjoying his early morning excursion standing in the midst of the children selling flags, dressed in a red vest.

Vadra, the husband of Priyanka Gandhi, is a fitness freak and often in his photos, he is seen cycling or working out. Vadra is quite active on Facebook too. He uses that social media platform to update his activities thanked the armed forces and their families for all the sacrifices they have made for the nation. "On this Independence Day, let's pledge to never let our country down! A special thanks to our armed forces & their families for all the sacrifices they have made for our nation. Wish you all a very Happy Independence Day" [sic].

Today, on the occasion of Independence Day before starting his address, Prime minister Narendra Modi, unfurled the national flag at the ramparts of Red Fort and wished citizens of the country.

