Robert Vadra says he does't believe in getting angry any more

New Delhi: "I don't believe in getting angry anymore; agencies are doing their job," Robert Vadra said on Thursday in a Facebook post.

Earlier this month, a Patiala House court here had extended till March 19 the interim bail of Vadra, son-in-law of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, in connection with a money laundering case.

"I don't believe in getting angry anymore; the agencies are doing their job; the government carries on with its witch-hunt. It saddens me but nothing can be done," wrote Vadra in the post.

"Amidst chaos of false allegations on me, I chose to channelise my positive energy to the needy. I will continue in my strive to help people whenever I can. It brings me calm, happiness & loads of blessings,ÂÂ he said.

Vadra's interim bail extension came after he appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with a money laundering case linked to his alleged purchase of a London-based property.

