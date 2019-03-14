Robert Vadra says he does't believe in getting angry any more

Updated: Mar 14, 2019, 13:36 IST | ANI

Vadra's interim bail extension came after he appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with a money laundering case linked to his alleged purchase of a London-based property

Robert Vadra says he does't believe in getting angry any more
Robert Vadra

New Delhi: "I don't believe in getting angry anymore; agencies are doing their job," Robert Vadra said on Thursday in a Facebook post.

Earlier this month, a Patiala House court here had extended till March 19 the interim bail of Vadra, son-in-law of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, in connection with a money laundering case.

"I don't believe in getting angry anymore; the agencies are doing their job; the government carries on with its witch-hunt. It saddens me but nothing can be done," wrote Vadra in the post.

"Amidst chaos of false allegations on me, I chose to channelise my positive energy to the needy. I will continue in my strive to help people whenever I can. It brings me calm, happiness & loads of blessings,ÂÂ he said.

Vadra's interim bail extension came after he appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with a money laundering case linked to his alleged purchase of a London-based property.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

robert vadranational news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

India will soon revolt against Modi govt, says Robert Vadra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
The Guide Restaurant Awards 2019
Vote for your fave Bombay Adda from 6 nominees

Vote for your fave Bombay Adda from 6 nominees