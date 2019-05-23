Robert Vadra to Rahul Gandhi: With you all the way, no matter what

national

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi's husband, Robert Vadra, wished her and brother-in-law Rahul Gandhi good luck for Lok Sabha election results on Thursday.

Addressing the Congress president as "R" and Priyanka as "P" in a Facebook post, the businessman wrote, "R all the best. With you all the way, no matter what... good luck ! P, best best."

Vadra also posted three photos alongside the message. The first picture, along with photos of Vadra and Rahul Gandhi, has a message, "My heartiest wishes to Rahul, all Congress leaders, and party workers on this crucial day."

Vadra's post has two other photos, one each with his wife and brother-in-law.

In the recent past, Vadra had accused BJP of making "false" and "hollow" promise. "Congress will give to the people what it has promised. Not make false, hollow promises like the BJP did, and never delivered even one promise. We will fulfil every need," he wrote in a Facebook post.

The social media platform is often Vadra's option to wish his wife and give out political statements. On Priyanka's entry into politics, he took to Facebook to extend his wishes. Similarly, on Women's Day, Vadra wished his wife, mother Maureen Vadra and mother-in-law Sonia Gandhi on the social networking site.

The counting of votes polled for the 17th Lok Sabha elections began at 8 am with the fate of as many as 8,040 candidates at stake.

According to the Election Commission of India data, 67.11 per cent voters exercised their right to franchise. This was the highest turnout in the Lok Sabha polls since independence.

Meanwhile, Congress supporters performed 'havan' outside the party headquarters in New Delhi.



Counting of votes for 542 Lok Sabha seats has begun at 8 am today. Seven-phased general elections ended on May 19.

