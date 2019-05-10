Robert Vadra visits Mumbai temple, heckled by Narendra Modi's supporters

national

Robert Vadra. Pic/AFP

Businessman Robert Vadra and husband of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Friday visited Mumbai and offered prayers at the famous Mumbadevi Temple. As soon as he arrived at the temple, a group of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers started shouting, "Modi, Modi, Modi", "Modi Zindabad", "Bharat Mata Ki Jai." Some supporters even tried to heckle him, but the police prevented any untoward incident.

Robert Vadra is the husband of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and the brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi. He was accorded tight police security and was escorted both inside and outside the temple during his short visit.

Robert Vadra told media persons waiting near the temple, "I have come here only to seek the blessings of the Goddess. I don't want any politics in the temple."

In a Facebook and Twitter post earlier on Friday, Robert Vadra said that "politics was at an all-time low." "Politics at an all-time low. Desperate measures are visible. Hitting out at an assassinated Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi to mislead the people of India.

Politics is at an all time low .

Hitting out at our assassinated PM Sh RajivGandhi to mislead the people of India,is terrible.We, the family, will strive for his vision n the people of India will fight for his dignity n respect. It’s time for a respectful change in our country. pic.twitter.com/ye9ZuT26Zy — Robert Vadra (@irobertvadra) May 10, 2019

The post added, "We the family will strive for his vision and the people of India will fight for his dignity and respect. It's only time for a respectful change in our country."

