Roberto Mancini all set to become Italy coach

Roberto Mancini

Zenit Saint Petersburg coach Roberto Mancini has agreed in principle to become the next Italy coach, Italian federation (FIGC) commissioner Roberto Fabbricini said Tuesday.

"Yesterday (Monday) in Rome there was a meeting with Roberto Mancini, who said he was ready to end his relationship with Zenit and coach the national team," Fabbricini said in quotes carried by webisite, Gazzetta Dello Sport.

