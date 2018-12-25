hollywood

Singer Robin Thicke is engaged to pregnant girlfriend April Love Geary

Robin Thicke

Singer Robin Thicke is engaged to pregnant girlfriend April Love Geary. Love Geary, 23, announced the couple's engagement on Instagram Monday. "YES YES 1000x YES," the mother-to-be captioned two black-and-white photos and a video that showed Thicke, 41, on bended knee in the middle of a family dinner.

The pair, who share 10-month-old daughter Mia Love, is expecting their second child, a girl, on March 1, which is also his late father Alan Thicke‘s birthday, reports people.com.

Thicke is also father to son Julian Fuego, 8, from his first marriage to actress Paula Patton.

The four-time Grammy nominee and Geary started dating in the months following his separation from the actress in February 2014.

Patton filed for divorce in October 2014 and in March 2015, their divorce was finalised. Thicke and Geary made their first public appearance together at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2015 after dating for over a year.

Then, in November 2016, Thicke and Geary fueled engagement rumors after she posted a photo of their matching wedding ring finger tattoos.

And in early 2017, the former couple was embroiled in a lengthy custody dispute, which now appears to be resolved.

