Robin Uthappa and wife Sheethal's baby boy Neale Nolan looks cool in sunglasses

Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa's wife Sheethal posted these pictures on Instagram of her son, Neale Nolan and the family on a day out in the United Kingdom yesterday. "Hot day here! #ukdiaries," she wrote.

Robin Uthappa and his wife Sheethal often share super cool pictures of them as well as along with their son Neale on social media website Instagram. Robin Uthappa was last seen in the T20 2018 tournament as part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad. The 32-year-old batsman from Karnataka married his longtime love Sheethal Gautam in 2016. Robin Uthappa and his wife are huge fans of the comic book superhero Batman as well as Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight Trilogy. Could this be one of the reasons for Robin Uthappa naming his son Neale Nolan?.

