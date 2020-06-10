Robin Uthappa's wife Shheethal stuns in thigh-high slit dress at home as she searches for WiFi

India cricketer Robin Uthappa’s wife Shheethal is like us, dependent on the internet during the nationwide lockdown.

On Tuesday, she Instagrammed this picture (above) looking gorgeous wearing a printed dress and is busy on her mobile phone. “All you need is WiFi and a Dream #love #life,” she captioned it. Take a look at the post below.

Shheethal and Robin Uthappa dated for quite a few years. Robin Uthappa and Shheethal Goutham tied the knot in March 2016. The couple also has a son named Neale Nolan together.

Robin Uthappa and Shheethal are huge Batman fans and he often tags hash the caped crusader in his Instagram posts as wife Shheethal refers to herself as Catwoman.

34-year-old Uthappa has played 46 ODIs for India scoring 934 runs and 13 T20Is with249 runs. He was a huge part of the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders from 2014-2019 and was the leading run-scorer in IPL 7 with 660 runs. At the 2020 IPL auctions, he was drafted to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3 crore.

