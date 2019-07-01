RoboCop Returns to feature the 1987 sequel original suit

hollywood

Neill Blomkamp, the director of RoboCop returns has confirmed that the suits to worn in the upcoming movie will be the same one which was earlier used in the original 1987 sequel

Neill Blomkamp

"RoboCop Returns" director Neill Blomkamp has revealed the suit featuring in the upcoming sequel will be the same as the one which was used in the 1987 original.

It was Peter Weller who played the titular character Alex Murphy/ RoboCop in the Paul Verhoeven-directed sci-fi classic.

On Sunday, a Twitter fan asked Blomkamp whether the new film would feature the "original suit".

To this, the filmmaker replied, "1 million percent original".

When another enquired about the progress of the movie, Blomkamp said the film is in the scripting stage and will follow Verhoeven's vision.

"Script is being written. Going well! Imagine watching Verhoeven do a follow-up film," the director wrote.

In the 2014 "RoboCop" remake, which starred Joel Kinnaman in the title role, saw the actor wear a much sleeker suit.

The new project is based on a script written years previously by original "RoboCop" writers Ed Neumeier and Michael Miner.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates