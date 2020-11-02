Rock and roll

Food: Indulgent

The first taste of a roll was in my school lunch box. My mother would foil-wrap paratha rolls slathered with ketchup, fill it with sabzi and finish it with a thick layer of cheese. It was her way of ensuring the fussy one ate her greens.

Easy to savour and compact, eating a roll, later, became an after-party indulgence or a roadside treat, enjoyed once in a while. Every corner of Mumbai has a special roll adda: Ayub's at Rhythm House, Ayaz in Juhu, Carter's Blue in Bandra, or Bread Kraft in Andheri.



During the pandemic, however, roll joints became a no-no. As did pani puri, our first and forever street food favourite. So, when we heard of Rhino Rolls, our interest piqued. Helmed by Aditya Hegde, owner of Gymkhana 91 in Lower Parel, Rhino Rolls delivers across the city.

Apart from the usual suspects, like achari aloo tikka, schezwan paneer and chicken tikka, the menu has many other variations, too. Think Arabic paneer, gourmet picks like, Mexican fajita, oriental tofu and even, mushroom paired with truffle oil. We are in the mood for desi, so our first pick is the agri tawa chicken roll (Rs 225).



One of the earliest settlers in the city, the Agris, who mainly engaged in fishing, rice farming and salt making, settled in Thane, Palghar and Raigad. Their masalas are bold and fiery. Hegde sources the hand-pounded masala from the community in Chembur. Rubbed on tender chicken pieces marinated in tamarind and finished with curry leaves, this roll embodies a homegrown flavour of the city.

We couldn't appreciate the mutton seekh kebab roll (Rs 295) enough, which with its succulent mince and riotous spice levels sets our mouth ablaze. The mint chutney is fresh and tangy, but nothing can rekindle our singed taste buds anymore.

Our second favourite is the spicy thecha baida roll (Rs 175) that is all things lasoon, adrak and green chillies wrapped in an egg roti. Comforting, familiar and a long-lost reunion of sorts, the paneer butter masala roll (Rs 225) is cooked in a classic gravy. The filling is plentiful, and the red gravy is a perfect balance of sweet and spicy, tied together with a wonderful creaminess.

The rolls come in three rumali options: classic, gluten-free, and whole wheat. We opt for the classic style wrap for this indulgence at our Andheri home, where it is delivered from their central kitchen in Lower Parel. The packaging — sealed paper bags for each roll — is impressive, too. These rolls are worth a second dekko for their price points and

generous fillings.

