Rock and rolling back the years

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

There are essentially two types of bands. There are those that concentrate on entering a studio to record an album. And then, there are acts that put more emphasis on gigs, ensuring that their material is best suited for a live audience. When Warren Mendonsa formed Blackstratblues in 2007, he initially didn't have any gigging plans with the band since he was based in Auckland. But then in 2009, right after they had completed their second record called The New Album, Mendonsa received an offer to perform at a city college. "Why not?" he thought to himself about the prospect of playing the gig. That's how one of the most popular acts in the indie music circuit got into the business of live shows as well.

Now, the act is celebrating the 10th anniversary of that concert, as well as of the album, with a performance at a Lower Parel venue slated for this weekend. But quiz Mendonsa about how the independent music industry is placed today as opposed to 2009 and he evades the answer with, "Man, if I had these things figured out then I'd be owning a record company rather than making music myself."

He does reveal, though, that in terms of Blackstratblues, it has solidified as a band after an initial phase of line-up changes. "So there's a level of communication we've reached where we don't have to say too many things on stage. We have definitely got better as a live unit," Mendonsa says, revealing how the audience at the anniversary celebrations can expect a cracker of a gig.

On December 28, 9 pm

At AntiSocial, Todi Mills, Lower Parel.

Call 7506394240

Cost Rs 800 onwards

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates