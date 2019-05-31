Rock 'n' roll

Updated: May 31, 2019, 07:37 IST | The Guide Team

Experience a fine blend of alternative and rock tunes with indie folk and soul music as Mumbai-based band The Koniac Net collaborate with Andrew Sabu

Experience a fine blend of alternative and rock tunes with indie folk and soul music as Mumbai-based band The Koniac Net collaborate with Andrew Sabu, better known by his stage name Sabu.

The band features vocalist David Abraham, accompanied by guitarists and vocalists Jason D'Souza and Ishaan Krishna along with artistes Karun Kannampilly, Mallika Barot, Aaron Dmello and Adil Kurwa. The group will jam with Sabu, a 23-year-old singer and songwriter, who has already created a following with his unique brand of music.

ON June 1, 9 pm onwards
AT Levi’s Lounge, Unit 2, New Mahalaxmi Silk Mills Premises, Mathuradas Mills Compound,
Lower Parel.
RSVP insider.in
FREE

