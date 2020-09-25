Search

Rock of all ages

Updated: 25 September, 2020 09:04 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

An online session with an art historian this weekend will teach you about rock art

Defined by markings made by humans on natural stone, rock art is not only one of the oldest forms of art but also of human expression. The earliest recorded work is believed to be petroglyphs at a quartzite rock shelter in Bhimbetka, India. At an online session, art historian Dr Archana Verma, will share some prominent examples of the art form in world history and shed light on new developments.

On September 26, 9 am
On boxengage.com

First Published: 25 September, 2020 08:06 IST

