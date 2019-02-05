Rock On! Farhan Akhtar is all set to launch his debut album Echoes

music

Farhan Akhtar has flown to the UK to launch his first album, Echoes, and we're beyond excited

Farhan Akhtar. Pic/Farhan Akhtar's official Instagram account

It's new beginnings all around for Farhan Akhtar. The Rock On star will be launching his debut album, Echoes, and has flown to the United Kingdom for it. A third single from the album called Seagull was released recently.

Farhan has been keeping his fans in the loop about his new plans. He shared a picture of his boarding pass on social media, saying, 'Off to talk music #Seagull #Echoes'. When asked why he chose the title Echoes for his album, Farhan said, "Echoes is about chapters in my life and voices in my head that have influenced the writing. All of us have our personal journeys through life, through love. We struggle at times to make sense of our emotions and of the world around us. So here I am, speaking as honestly as I can about my journey."

In 2018, Farhan had released his English single 'Rearview Mirror' and his first Hindi single 'Jaane Ye Kyun Kiya', both of which had garnered praise and appreciation from audiences everywhere. Last year, Farhan also sang his first Telugu song 'I Don't Know' for Mahesh Babu's film Bharat Ane Nenu.

Farhan had made his Bollywood debut with Rock On, and the film had received rave reviews at the box office. Besides this, Farhan has been doing many concerts not just in India, but in the UK and US as well where he has received immense love from his fans. The actor will be next seen in the film The Sky Is Pink co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim. He will also be starting the shoot of the recently announced film Toofan, in which he is essaying the role of a boxer and has already started prepping for the role. He will also be presenting Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy on February 14.

