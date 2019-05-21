Rock the microphone

things-to-do

Express yourself through words, music and rap at these open-mic events happening around the city this week

.

Original music only

If your stage fright has prevented you from performing before a crowd, but you have original music stowed away for a braver day, this original music open-mic session is for you. Instrumentalists, freestyle vocalists (with or without accompaniment), percussionists, guitarists, rappers and classical lovers are welcome.

On: May 26, 5 pm

At: Hive, shop no 2, 25th Road, Linking Road, Bandra West.

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 100

Snitch on the roomie

When two or more strangers live together in a city far from their respective homes, friends and families, things aren't easy. Adaptability is key, but it can only get you so far. Share your best, heartfelt and downright hilarious roommate stories.

On: May 27, 8.30 pm onwards

At: Clap center, unit no 201, A-Wing, 2nd floor, Solitaire II, opposite Infinity Mall, Malad West.

Call: 28882503

Cost: Rs 100

No bar on spitting bars

Be your own gully boy at this rap open mic where artistes and enthusiasts across all styles and languages are welcome. Each participant gets 10 minutes on stage. Don't forget to get your beat on a flash drive and hurry up and register for there are only 10 slots to be given on a first-come-first-serve basis.

On: May 24, 7 pm onwards

At: The Habitat, Hotel Unicontinental, Ram Krishna Nagar, Road Number 3, Khar West.

Call: 9833358490

Cost: Rs 100

LOL them out

Sit and enjoy the show until your eyes get teary, or even better, go up on stage and try your hand at stand-up comedy yourself as Delhi-based Adesh Nichit hosts this comedy open mic where the audience is also encouraged to perform.

On: May 22 and 24, 4pm and 6 pm

At: Standup Labs, 401, Spenta Building, 3rd Road, Near Khar Station, Ram Krishna Nagar, Khar West

Call: 8369354605

Cost: Rs 100

Tales from elsewhere

You are a traveller. Your Instagram bio gives only a summary of your wanderlust. But the real story is in the details. Share your wisdom, tales, trivia and humour from around the country or the globe with like-minded people at this travel-centric open mic session.ON May 24, 7 pm

At: Ministry of New, 3rd Floor, Kitab Mahal, Azad Maidan, Fort.

Call: 66356505

Cost: Rs 200

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates