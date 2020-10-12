Rock the patty

It is one thing to get a burger from a fast-food chain — where a server slaps a patty between two buns in seconds — and quite another to make one from scratch at home. If you choose the latter option, chef Prateek Sadhu of Masque restaurant in Mahalaxmi will be dishing out some tips on the same at a workshop that he is hosting this weekend in collaboration with Le 15 Pattisserie.

We catch up with Sadhu ahead of it and he tells us that he will make two burgers — a fried chicken version, and a mushroom patty for vegetarians — that people can replicate at home. He adds that the quality of the ingredients is the key to a good burger. Once you get that right, you can play around with different flavour profiles depending on whether you have beef, pork or chicken as the filling. Vegetarians can simply rummage in their pantry and improvise with whatever is available. "You can make a patty out of cauliflower, broccoli, beans, etc. Basically, see what you have and go crazy with it," Sadhu says.



Chef Prateek Sadhu

Sides can involve avocado or a salad instead of regular French fries. And as for drinks, pair the burger with a passion fruit juice since it is in season, or with beer if you're looking for something stronger.

Been there, bun that



Chef Prateek Sadhu

Chef Meldan Da Cunha of Soul Fry in Bandra tells us that one of the most important aspects of a burger patty is a binding agent, which is where eggs come in really handy. Vegetarians can use a cornflour slurry instead. Flavour your patty with a combination of herbs such as parsley, sage, rosemary or thyme. Mashed potatoes work great as sides since they add body to the burger. "In fact, any potato side dish, including Lyonnaise potatoes, is a good idea, and you can also add grilled onions to the mix," Da Cunha says. For a vegetarian patty, potatoes are again a good option since they bind well together, and you can add celery for a stronger flavour. Or, simply chop and mix carrots and beans.

On October 18, 4 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 1,770

