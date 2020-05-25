'Rockstar' Jemimah Rodrigues sings old Bollywood classics

India's star women's cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues enthralled Twitter fans by singing a mashup of old classics.

On Sunday, BCCI Women's official Twitter handle posted a video of Jemimah and wrote: "Begin your Sunday on a musical note courtesy Lil J! Get ready to be mesmerized as our in-house rockstar @JemiRodrigues shows off her singing and ukulele skills."

The four songs she sang were — Taarif karun kya uski from the film Kashmir Ki Kali, Hai apna dil toh awaara (Solva Saal), Aaj kal tere mere pyaar ke charche har zubaan par (Brahmachari) and Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge (Sholay).

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news