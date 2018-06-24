Rocky S' namesake bar packs food memories from his travels

The designer's namesake bar packs food memories from his travels while adding a punch with the cocktails

Rocky Cocktail Bar shares the space with Priyank Sukhija's two other properties. Pics/Ashish Raje

Globally, wine and dine at bars by celebrated designers such as Beige At Chanel (Tokyo), Armani Ristorante (New York) and Bar Luce By Prada (Milan) are a thing. Joining the league is homegrown designer Rocky S with his latest project, Rocky Star Cocktail Bar that opens today at Kamala Mills. Interestingly, it's the first such endeavour by a designer to venture into the hospitality space. For this, he has joined hands with serial restaurateur Priyank Sukhija. We got chatting with the two to get a sneak peek of this baroque-style bar.

Translating the fashion aesthetic

Rocky S, whose creations have been the go-to red carpet choice for Bollywood celebrities, says the it was a dream that he had nurtured for a long time. "I've always been a great lover of going out and wanted to open a lounge. The idea was to translate my creativity into various channels, like shoes, bags, jewellery and even a bar," he says. The idea to collaborate germinated when the duo met at the launch of Lower Parel's Tamasha, and got talking. "I felt that the space was too big for one restaurant or bar alone," says Sukhija. Rocky Star Cocktail Bar shares the floor with Sukhija's two other properties, Lord Of The Drinks and Café Plum. Unlike the other two, which are open spaces, and brightly lit with Edison lights, Rocky's lounge is much more private. It instantly charms you with its black and golden hues. The designer has created an entire range of furniture and artefacts in collaboration with the décor brand Bent Chair. While it is a 'bar by a designer', we like the subtlety and the fact that it sticks to its purpose.



The Rome marries the goodness of roquette, plum tomato, grilled peppers and zucchini with truffled Bocconcini and rosemary balsamic

Bar with a purpose

This mystique is reflected in the drinks menu as well. Instead of names, the cocktails are numbered, making ordering your drinks rather easy. The signature cocktails use interesting ingredients, infused liquors and at the same time show a minimum use of molecular mixology. We got rolling with No.3, a concoction of bourbon, with fresh fig and bay leaf reduction which is extremely light on the palate and seduces you with the fragrance of bay leaf. Another one that caught our attention and is also a must try is No. 5; which uses carrot vodka with fresh carrot juice, Gomme syrup a dash of orange liqueur. If you are looking for something potent, we would suggest No. 11. The drink uses a base of green cardamom liqueur (made in-house), gin and deconstructed garnish made from absinthe. The cardamom fragrance and taste makes this gin cocktails extremely refreshing and yet potent. If you are a wine enthusiast, they offer a pomegranate wine, and, No 12, which is their take on sangria, comes highly recommended. Unlike the regular recipe with fruits, here, the wine is infused with spices and herbs giving it a spicy aftertaste.

Multiple inspirations

"I travel a lot for my work, and hence the food menu features dishes from the places I've travelled to and have inspired me," says Rocky. Just like the furniture, even the crockery is designed in-house. You can pick from a list of small plates, sharing platters, and large plates that complement the cocktails well. On the menu, you will spot that the dishes have been named after the names of the city. For instance, the Oslo celebrates the Norwegian fish, salmon, where the flavourful fish rillettes (flakes of the fish) is paired with salty and sour baby capers comes with slices of sourdough baguette (R695). One of the perfect appetisers for the cocktails is the Dubai, which is hummus that comes topped with the exquisite Kalamata olives and roasted garlic flakes. The creamy hummus is paired with pita and lavash sticks (Rs 395). The Rome marries the goodness of roquette, plum tomato, grilled peppers and zucchini with truffled Bocconcini and rosemary balsamic (Rs 420).



Cocktail no 5

Where: Third Floor, Trade View Building, Lower Parel

