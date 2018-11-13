Roger Federer admits struggle after losing to Kei Nishikori

tennis

The result means Federer is now in danger of failing to qualify for the semi-finals for just the second time in 16 appearances at the event. "I felt we both struggled, you know, throughout the first set," he said

Switzerland's Roger Federer

Roger Federer suffered a shock straight-sets defeat to Kei Nishikori at the ATP Finals on Sunday, severely denting his bid for the 100th title of his illustrious career.

The Swiss, who has won the season-ending event a record six times, produced an uncharacteristically error-prone and fractious display in the round-robin match as the Japanese seventh seed prevailed 7-6 (7/4), 6-3.

The result means Federer is now in danger of failing to qualify for the semi-finals for just the second time in 16 appearances at the event. "I felt we both struggled, you know, throughout the first set," he said.



Kei Nishikori

"You could tell it was sort of a first round. I had my chances maybe a bit more than he did. Then I started to feel better in the second set. I think we both did. The level went up. Unfortunately I couldn't keep the lead that I got early. That was important, I think, at the end. That was the key of the match."

Nishikori said: "I lost to him twice in the last two months so I played more aggressively and things started working. There were some lucky points but I played well today." Later, Alexander Zverev beat Marin Cilic 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/1) yesterday.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever