Roger Federer: Always feel like a teenager when I speak French

Swiss tennis great Roger Federer says that he enjoys giving press conferences in different languages and that the language he speaks, often represents some of the different stages in his life. "When I speak French, I am more in the world of tennis, technique, physical, because I always do my technical training in French with Pierre Paganini," Federer told Tennis World USA recently.

"It makes me think of school also. When I was 14 or 16 years old, I was in Lausanne at school. When I speak French, I always feel I'm a teenager. I sort of got stuck in the good times of the '90s. "When I speak English, it's relaxed. We talk a lot of English at home, too. Swiss-German is my family, it's me. It's home. It's who I am really, I believe. But I tend to be different according to the language I'm speaking."

