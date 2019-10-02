Roger Federer asks for Bollywood classics and Twitter goes crazy!

Legendary tennis player Roger Federer on Wednesday sent Indian film buffs on social media into a tizzy as he asked for suggestions of Bollywood classics.

"Any movie suggestions? #AvengersAssemble #Aquaman," the tennis ace wrote on Twitter. Soon after, fans stormed his timeline with suggestions like 'Wonder Woman' and 'Detective Pikachu'.

Seemingly unconvinced, Federer decided to seek more help from followers as he asked, "A Bollywood classic maybe?"

A fan gave him a complete list of a few Bollywood cults including 'Tare Zameen Par,' 'Dangal,' Oscar-nominated 'Lagaan,' 'Mother India' and 'Salaam Bombay' to watch.

Sholay-- a perfect watch

Lagaan-- blend of cricket and history

Jodha Akbar-- A beautiful love story with historical touch

Dangal-- True story at its best — Mohan Ujwal (@MOHANUJWAL) October 2, 2019

How about a Bollywood/Hollywood classic ... SLUMDOG MILLIONAIRE — RolexShMasters (@SH_RolexMasters) October 2, 2019

"GUNDA"

Pathbreaking Movie in Bollywood. — Prabhat Sharma ð®ð³ (@Prashaforever) October 2, 2019

Watch DDLJ. Greatest movie ever made in Bollywood. — IRONY MAN (@karanku100) October 2, 2019

Andaz Apna Apna — ð¦ (@AndColorPockeT) October 2, 2019

Deshdrohi.... The story is intriguing, acting of KRK was insane. You'll love it — Akshay Sharma (@ViratsMSDBhakti) October 2, 2019

Lage Raho Munna Bhai #GandhiJayanti — Manak Gupta (@manakgupta) October 2, 2019

Gangs of Wasseypur, without subtitles. — The-Lying-Lama 2.0 (@KyaUkhaadLega) October 2, 2019

Roger. Watch Jane Bhi do Yaaron.But for me any Federer vs Djokovic and Federer vs Nadal is nothing less than a Bollywood Classic! — Vivek Yadav IAS (@vivekyadav_ias) October 2, 2019

"Bollywood movies in IMDb Top 100 1) Tare Zameen Par (2007) 2) 3 Idiots (2009) 3) Dangal (2016) Oscar Nominated movies: 1) Lagaan (2001) 2) Mother India (1957) 3) Salaam Bombay (1988)," wrote a fan.

Whereas others suggested him to check out 'Gully Boy' which was recently selected as India's official entry for Oscar Awards.

Most of the player's fans and followers recommended him popular sports dramas like 'Chak De! India', 'Dangal,' 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag,' 'Lagaan' and 'Sultan'.

On the other hand, Twitterati also advised him to go for the "greatest movie ever made in Bollywood, DDLJ [Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge]"

"Watch DDLJ. Greatest movie ever made in Bollywood," commented a fan on Federer's post.

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal classic hit 'Hera Pheri' was also suggested by many movie buffs.

At the time of publishing, his tweet asking for B-town suggestions had clocked 2.9k replies, 1.1k re-tweets and 8.1k likes. From gifs of movies like 'Padmavat' and '3 idiots', fans also send out memes to the tennis sensation.

Federer also quoted some tweets to post replies. "Thanks," wrote the 38-year old, to a fan who listed 'Sholay', 'Lagaan', 'Jodha Akbar' and 'Dangal' as movies he could watch

