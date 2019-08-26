Roger Federer: Best I've felt in years

tennis

Five-time US Open champion Federer insists he is ready for another go at season's final Grand Slam; considers himself one of the contenders to win

Switzerland's Roger Federer signs autographs after a press conference in New York on Saturday. Pic/AFP

New York: Roger Federer feels as strong as he has in years entering the US Open, having put behind him an epic loss to Novak Djokovic in last month's Wimbledon final. "This is probably the best I've felt in years coming into the US Open again, which is encouraging," Federer said.

"I'm ready for the US Open. It's going to be a tough tournament to win, no doubt about it. I feel like I'm part of that group who can do it." Swiss star owns a record 20 Grand Slam singles titles but squandered two championship points in the fifth set and fell 7-6, 1-6, 7-6, 4-6, 13-12 after four hours and 57 minutes — the longest singles final in Wimbledon history. There's still a sting for Federer to be the first player since 1948 to lose the Wimbledon men's final after being one point from victory.

But he is hoping to channel the emotions positively at the US Open. "I've been there before, had some tough losses along the way. So many great wins, as well," Federer said.

"I was just more upset rather than being sad. I think being upset made me get over that finals much easier than being sad, dwelling over it too much. I was not going to be too down on myself. I hope it's obviously going to help me for here."

Third-seeded Federer opens tonight at Arthur Ashe Stadium against 190th-ranked qualifier Sumit Nagal of India. Federer admitted struggling for a couple of days after the Wimbledon final loss but a caravan vacation with his wife and four children left little time for regrets. "I didn't have that much time thinking about all the missed opportunities," he said.

"Sometimes you have flashbacks — I could have done that, should have done that. Next day you're having a glass of wine with your wife thinking, 'The semis was pretty good. Even the finals was pretty good'." Federer arrived in New York off his fastest loss in 16 years, falling to Andrey Rublev in the Cincinnati third round in only 62 minutes.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates