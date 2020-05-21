Roger Federer crosses Rs 37.8 crore worth of donations in 2020 alone

Swiss tennis great Roger Federer has extended help to people suffering across the globe due to various crisis situations this year—be it the Australian bushfires, the disadvantaged African children or the ones affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a report in Tennis World USA, Roger has donated more than $5 million (approx Rs 37.82 crore) so far. His first contribution to charity was in January when the Rally For Relief took place. Roger and Rafael Nadal announced a donation of over $170,000 (approx R1.2cr) to help the efforts of authorities and NGOs in the fight against the bushfires that ruined 18.6 million hectares of Australian land.

He even organised the Match For Africa 6 in Cape Town. Roger, along with Bill Gates, Rafael and Trevor Noah raised more than $3 million (approx R22.69cr) for poor African children.

Later, Roger and his wife, Mirka, donated $1 million to help the COVID-19 affected families in Switzerland. Lastly, he also decided to give another million dollars to help provide meals for approximately 64,000 Africans.

