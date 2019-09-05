Roger Federer: Disappointing, but I'll be back

Roger Federer struggled to hide his disappointment after his bid for a first US Open title since 2008 ended abruptly Tuesday with a five-set loss to Grigor Dimitrov in the quarter-finals.

The Swiss had defeated Dimitrov in all seven previous meetings but surrendered a two sets to one lead before sliding to a 3-6, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 defeat. Asked whether he felt he would have further chances to add to his record haul of 20 men's Grand Slam singles title, Federer replied: "I don't have the crystal ball."



Grigor Dimitrov

"We never know. I hope so, of course. I think still it's been a positive season. Disappointing now, but I'll get back up, I'll be all right," he added. Federer has already qualified for a record-extending 17th ATP Tour Finals appearance in London — alongside Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev — and has no immediate plans to scale back his end-of-season commitments.

Federer, a five-time US Open champion, left the court for a private medical timeout to treat his upper back near his neck before the final set but refused to blame injury as the reason for his exit.

"I felt it the whole time. I was able to play with it. My bad not to win," Federer said. "This is Grigor's moment and not my body's moment, so it's OK. "It's how it goes. I tried my best. By far not too bad to give up or anything. Grigor was able to put me away. I fought with what I had."

