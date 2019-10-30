Roger Federer dreams to be known for his philantrophic efforts than for tennis

Swiss tennis great Roger Federer has revealed that his dream is to be known for his charity than his tennis career. Federer, 38, explained that a visit to South Africa as a kid impacted his decision to form his foundation and work with children. "My dream is to be more famous for my philantrophic efforts than my tennis career. My mother was from South Africa.



"It was during a vacation when I was little gave me an idea and I guess that little spark of what I wanted to do. My tennis career can only be so long. But the foundation is something that can be forever and I can involve my children in it," he told CNN.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates