Roger Federer feels bringing up children is a 'challenge'

tennis

"I need to make sure that my children remember what normal is because their lives are not normal. It's a challenge bringing kids up but we're trying our absolute best," Federer said

Roger Federer

Tennis icon Roger Federer says he wants to make sure that his children remember what "normal" is as their "lives are not normal". Federer and Mirka have four children — Myla, Charlene, Leo and Lenny.

"I need to make sure that my children remember what normal is because their lives are not normal. It's a challenge bringing kids up but we're trying our absolute best," Federer said.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever