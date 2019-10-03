MENU

Roger Federer flooded with suggestions after wishing to watch Bollywood classic

Updated: Oct 03, 2019, 08:40 IST | IANS

While some advised the 20-time Grand Slam winner to watch blockbuster Baahubali, there were many with names of other all-time hits like Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Sholay, Deewar, Hera Pheri, Lagaan and 3 Idiots

Tennis legend Roger Federer on Wednesday expressed his desire to watch an Indian movie. "A Bollywood classic maybe?" 38-year old Federer tweeted with fans flooding him with suggestions almost immediately.

While some advised the 20-time Grand Slam winner to watch blockbuster Baahubali, there were many with names of other all-time hits like Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Sholay, Deewar, Hera Pheri, Lagaan and 3 Idiots.

Federer seemed to be in the mood to watch a movie as he first asked for suggestions in general on Twitter. There were many who shared his famous battles on the court with arch-rival Rafael Nadal as their favourite moment which was no less than a movie.

The pair last met in the Wimbledon this year where Federer beat Nadal 7-6 (3), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the semi-final. Federer's last played in the US Open this year where he lost to Grigor Dimitrov in the quarter-finals.

