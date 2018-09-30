Roger Federer had fun learning Mandarin Chinese

tennis

Roger Federer

Swiss tennis star Roger Federer has said that though Chinese Mandarin is not an easy language to learn, he had fun taking lessons. Recalling one of the sessions he had in 2017, Federer told Tennis World USA: "It's not an easy language. It's hard, but I picked up a few sentences here and there.

I like languages in general. I speak Swiss German, German, French and English fluently. I thought a bit Mandarin, which I'll never speak anyway, would just be a fun hour for me to learn. It was a private lesson with the team who is here. They [the team] gave up after 10 minutes, and I was the guy who was saying the words and sentences. I was the guy who was really learning, not them."

