Roger Federer has a tennis challenge for Virat Kohli in new video

Tennis great and multiple Grand Slam winner Roger Federer is making the most of his time under lockdown and recently took to Instagram to post a video of him doing a bit of a routine at home.

Roger Federer posted a video of what is called a 'solo drill' which involved bouncing the ball with a racquet off the wall. Watch the entire video on Instagram below.

Indian cricket captain was on the list of people challenged by Roger Federer to perform the routine and post it online.

Roger Federer also went on to challenge an array of stars from the sports and movie world. Apart from Virat Kohli, the other personalities included Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane, Lindsey Vonn, Gianluigi Buffon, Tom Brady, Toni Kroos, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, Kylian Mbappe, Coco Gauff, Alexander Zverev, Luka Doncic, Dirk Nowitzki, Henrik Lundqvist, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Lewis Hamilton, Giannis Antetokounmpo. Also on the list were actors and singers like Hugh Jackman, Chris Hemsworth, Justin Timberlake, Dwayne Johnson, Coldplay and Trevor Noah as well as philanthropist Bill Gates.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates. Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news